Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Finland managed to halve its suicide rate – here’s how it happened

By Leah Prencipe, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Public Health, Leiden University
Marieke Liem, Professor of Violence and Interventions, Leiden University
Sami Pirkola, Professor of Social Psychiatry, Tampere University
The end of the 20th century was a particularly grim period for Finland. Suicide rates were among the highest in the world, peaking in 1990 with over 30 deaths per 100,000 citizens, compared with a European average of ten per 100,000.

Finland responded aggressively, implementing a comprehensive national strategy, and ultimately cutting this rate by more than half, to about 13…The Conversation


