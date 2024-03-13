Women favour climate actions that benefit future generations more than men – new study
By Hanna Bäck, Professor of Political Science, Lund University
Emma A. Renström (prev. Bäck), Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Gothenburg
Attitudes towards climate policies partly depend on a consideration of future, as yet unborn, descendants. Women tended to show more ability to think about how future generations could benefit.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 13, 2024