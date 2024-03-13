Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With the UK creeping out of recession, here’s an economist’s brief guide to improving productivity

By Nigel Driffield, Professor of International Business, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
At the end of last year, the UK was officially in recession. The economy shrank by 0.3% between October and December 2023, after a previous contraction between July and September.

New figures for January 2024 show a slight improvement. But there is nothing to indicate that the UK has made meaningful progress when it comes to productivity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Finland managed to halve its suicide rate – here’s how it happened
~ Women favour climate actions that benefit future generations more than men – new study
~ I created a ‘cosy game’ – and learned how they can change players’ lives
~ Sweden has vast ‘old growth’ forests – but they are being chopped down faster than the Amazon
~ I’ve studied extremism for years – here’s what Rishi Sunak should be doing instead of pursuing new definitions for the word
~ Why farmers are struggling to go green
~ Russian elections: despite fixing the opposition, Vladimir Putin wants lots of people to vote for him
~ Bereavement policies need to be updated to better support employees affected by MAID
~ Judge nixes some of Georgia’s charges against Trump and his allies − but that won’t necessarily derail the case
~ Affirmative consent campaign calls for sexual assault law change in England and Wales – but this approach has pitfalls, too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter