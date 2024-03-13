Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden has vast ‘old growth’ forests – but they are being chopped down faster than the Amazon

By Anders Ahlström, Associate Professor, Department of Physical Geography and Ecosystem Science, Lund University
Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO Environment; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Most of Europe’s natural ecosystems have been lost over the centuries. However, a sizeable amount of natural old forest still exists, especially in the north. These “old-growth” forests are exceptionally valuable as they tend to host more species, store more carbon, and are more resilient to environmental change.

Many of these forests are found in Sweden, part of the belt of boreal forests that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Finland managed to halve its suicide rate – here’s how it happened
~ Women favour climate actions that benefit future generations more than men – new study
~ I created a ‘cosy game’ – and learned how they can change players’ lives
~ With the UK creeping out of recession, here’s an economist’s brief guide to improving productivity
~ I’ve studied extremism for years – here’s what Rishi Sunak should be doing instead of pursuing new definitions for the word
~ Why farmers are struggling to go green
~ Russian elections: despite fixing the opposition, Vladimir Putin wants lots of people to vote for him
~ Bereavement policies need to be updated to better support employees affected by MAID
~ Judge nixes some of Georgia’s charges against Trump and his allies − but that won’t necessarily derail the case
~ Affirmative consent campaign calls for sexual assault law change in England and Wales – but this approach has pitfalls, too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter