Sweden has vast ‘old growth’ forests – but they are being chopped down faster than the Amazon
By Anders Ahlström, Associate Professor, Department of Physical Geography and Ecosystem Science, Lund University
Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO Environment; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Most of Europe’s natural ecosystems have been lost over the centuries. However, a sizeable amount of natural old forest still exists, especially in the north. These “old-growth” forests are exceptionally valuable as they tend to host more species, store more carbon, and are more resilient to environmental change.
Many of these forests are found in Sweden, part of the belt of boreal forests that…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 13, 2024