Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Affirmative consent campaign calls for sexual assault law change in England and Wales – but this approach has pitfalls, too

By Eithne Dowds, Senior Lecturer in Law, Queen's University Belfast
A new campaign by non-profit Right to Equality, in partnership with creative agency CPB London and actress and comedian Emily Atack, has called for the adoption of affirmative consent as a legal standard in England and Wales.

The campaign’s use of the slogan “I’m asking for it” received widespread criticism. It was labelled offensive by survivors of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
