Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What we know so far about the rumoured Apple smart ring

By Erika Sanchez-Velazquez, Deputy Head of School, Computing and Information Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Samsung officially announced the launch of a new smart ring-shaped wearable device, Galaxy Ring, as part of its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year. The ring, expected to be on sale in late summer 2024, will be able to monitor the user’s health parameters and provide insights based on the health metrics observed, which is very similar to what a smartwatch can do.

The global smart ring market is expected to growThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zambia: Government Stalling on Lead Cleanup Plan
~ Corrupt, brutal and unprofessional? Africa-wide survey of police finds diverging patterns
~ Abdullah Ibrahim: South Africa’s master pianist is going on a world tour at 90
~ Robo-advisers are here – the pros and cons of using AI in investing
~ Why Biden is investing in influencers to help with this year’s election
~ I research how people creatively express ‘queer joy’ online – here are three tips for trying it yourself
~ Slowed speech may indicate cognitive decline more accurately than forgetting words
~ Leprosy cases are rising in the US – what is the ancient disease and why is it spreading now?
~ Carbon-neutral beef? Argentina’s new certification could promote more climate-friendly livestock production – if it’s done right
~ How AI is shaping the music listening habits of Gen Z
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter