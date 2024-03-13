Tolerance.ca
Why Biden is investing in influencers to help with this year’s election

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
Move over Taylor Swift. You’re not the only one with crowds of worshipping fans who can tip the 2024 election.

Mega-celebrities like singers, athletes and Hollywood stars get the bulk of the attention when it comes to their coveted political endorsements. But this year, it’s the online influencers who candidates, including President Joe Biden, are increasingly…The Conversation


