Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slowed speech may indicate cognitive decline more accurately than forgetting words

By Claire Lancaster, Lecturer, Dementia, University of Sussex
Alice Stanton, PhD Candidate, Dementia, University of Sussex
Can you pass me the whatchamacallit? It’s right over there next to the thingamajig.

Many of us will experience “lethologica”, or difficulty finding words, in everyday life. And it usually becomes more prominent with age.

Frequent difficulty finding the right word can signal changes in the brain consistent with the early (“preclinical”) stages of Alzheimer’s disease – before more obvious symptoms emerge. However, a recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zambia: Government Stalling on Lead Cleanup Plan
~ Corrupt, brutal and unprofessional? Africa-wide survey of police finds diverging patterns
~ Abdullah Ibrahim: South Africa’s master pianist is going on a world tour at 90
~ Robo-advisers are here – the pros and cons of using AI in investing
~ What we know so far about the rumoured Apple smart ring
~ Why Biden is investing in influencers to help with this year’s election
~ I research how people creatively express ‘queer joy’ online – here are three tips for trying it yourself
~ Leprosy cases are rising in the US – what is the ancient disease and why is it spreading now?
~ Carbon-neutral beef? Argentina’s new certification could promote more climate-friendly livestock production – if it’s done right
~ How AI is shaping the music listening habits of Gen Z
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter