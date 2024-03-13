Slowed speech may indicate cognitive decline more accurately than forgetting words
By Claire Lancaster, Lecturer, Dementia, University of Sussex
Alice Stanton, PhD Candidate, Dementia, University of Sussex
Can you pass me the whatchamacallit? It’s right over there next to the thingamajig.
Many of us will experience “lethologica”, or difficulty finding words, in everyday life. And it usually becomes more prominent with age.
Frequent difficulty finding the right word can signal changes in the brain consistent with the early (“preclinical”) stages of Alzheimer’s disease – before more obvious symptoms emerge. However, a recent…
Wednesday, March 13, 2024