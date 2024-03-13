Tolerance.ca
Hopes that Biden will quit his reelection campaign ignore the differences – and lessons – of LBJ and 1968’s Democratic catastrophe

By Philip Klinkner, James S. Sherman Professor of Government, Hamilton College
It’s just over six months until Election Day. The president faces a tough fight for reelection. His approval rating has cratered below 40% in the polls, his party is divided over a foreign war, and a bipartisan chorus declares that he’s no longer up to the job. Polls show him running neck and neck with the likely Republican nominee.

Faced with this grim situation, the president decides to put country before his own political ambition and declares he won’t run for reelection.

Joe Biden in 2024?

Nope, it’s Lyndon Johnson in 1968. On March 31 of that year,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
