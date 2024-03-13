Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are you sitting too long in your office job? South African study offers some health tips

By Philippe Gradidge, Associate Professor, Department of Exercise Science and Sports Medicine, University of the Witwatersrand
Office workers are sedentary for hours at a time. Our research looked at what they should do to stay healthy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
