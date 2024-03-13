The abuse of Diane Abbott by a top Tory donor should have us all thinking about how we normalise racism against women MPs
By Orly Siow, Associate Senior Lecturer in Gender Studies, Lund University
Sofia Collignon, Lecturer in Comparative Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Frank Hester’s words are only the latest extreme example of the constant discrimination black and ethnic minority women face when they enter public life.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 13, 2024