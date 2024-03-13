Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Artificial Intelligence rulebook fails to stop proliferation of abusive technologies

By Amnesty International
Responding to the European Parliament’s adoption of the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act) today, Mher Hakobyan, Amnesty International’s Advocacy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, said:  “While EU policymakers are hailing the AI Act as a global paragon for AI regulation, the legislation fails to take basic human rights principles on board.  “Even though adopting […] The post EU: Artificial Intelligence rulebook fails to stop proliferation of abusive technologies      appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
