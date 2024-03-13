Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poetry as therapy: Hong Kong’s domestic workers muse about love and sacrifice

By Hong Kong Free Press
"Ingat", meaning “take care” in Tagalog, is a book featuring the work of dozens of domestic workers telling stories about family, hardship, love and sacrifice.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
