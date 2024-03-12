Surviving fishing gear entanglement isn’t enough for endangered right whales – females still don’t breed afterward
By Joshua Reed, Research Associate in Biology, Macquarie University
Leslie New, Assistant Professor of Statistics, Ursinus College
Peter Corkeron, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Planetary Health and Food Security, Griffith University
Rob Harcourt, Professor of Marine Ecology, Macquarie University
Even when female North Atlantic right whales survive entanglement in fishing gear, it may affect their future ability to breed, increasing the pressure on this critically endangered species.
- Tuesday, March 12, 2024