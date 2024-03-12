Be wary of the ‘vibes’: positive investor sentiment doesn’t necessarily match the true value of stocks
By Jedrzej Bialkowski, Professor and Head of Department, Economics and Finance, University of Canterbury
Moritz Wagner, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics and Finance, University of Canterbury
A new index gives us insight into how sentiment impacts investor behaviour in New Zealand. How investors feel about the market does not always match the mounting global and local uncertainties.
© The Conversation
