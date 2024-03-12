Where’s Kate? Speculation about the ‘missing’ princess is proof the Palace’s media playbook needs a re-write
By Naomi Smith, Lecturer in Sociology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Amy Clarke, Senior Lecturer in History specialising in architectural heritage and material culture, University of the Sunshine Coast
Rumours are out of control following the Kate Middleton photo controversy. It seems the royal family’s PR train is running off its rails.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 12, 2024