E for equity? E-scooter and e-bike schemes can help people on low incomes and with disabilities

By Alexa Delbosc, Associate Professor in Transport, Monash University
Low-income customers who qualify for subsidised rates are five times more likely to use shared e-scooters and e-bikes for daily travel. People with disabilities also value them.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
