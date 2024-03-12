Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Repression of Civic Space Threatens Financial Reform

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 14, 2023.  © 2023 Pradeep Dambarage/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Washington, DC) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should urge Sri Lanka’s government to abandon draft legislation that would severely curtail civil society and jeopardize the IMF’s program in the country, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the IMF that was released today. The proposed Non-Governmental Organizations (Registration and Supervision) Act is among several recent and planned measures that would curtail fundamental freedoms, despite the critical role…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
