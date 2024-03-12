Detransition and gender fluidity: Deeper understanding can improve care and acceptance
By Kinnon R. MacKinnon, Assistant Professor, School of Social Work, York University, Canada
Annie Pullen Sansfaçon, Professor of Social Work, Université de Montréal
Pablo Expósito-Campos, Predoctoral researcher in Psychology, Universidad del País Vasco / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea
Gender fluidity and detransition deserve nuanced understanding. Polarization that presents detransitioners as either ‘misinformation’ or victims of ‘gender ideology’ hurts all gender-diverse people.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 12, 2024