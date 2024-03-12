Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Erdoğan hints at retirement, how has his rule shaped Turkey?

By Yasar Bukan, Lecturer in Global Politics & Political Philosophy, Toronto Metropolitan University
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently gave the clearest indication yet about his political future, stating, “With the authority that the law confers on me, this election is my last election.” Erdoğan has been in power since 2003, first serving as prime minister before being elected president in 2014.

The statement, made at a meeting for the Turkish Youth Foundation, was not an official announcement by any means. Rather, it was what appeared to be a frank statement communicated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
