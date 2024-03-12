Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador's Uptick in Violence Heightens Risks for Schoolchildren

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students return to school after the government of Ecuador temporarily suspended in-person lessons in response to a series of violent events at the beginning of the year in Quito, Ecuador, January 24, 2024.  © 2024 FranklinJAcome/Agencia Press South/Getty Images The escalation of violence and organized crime activity throughout Ecuador is having a dire impact on children’s rights. A temporary switch to online learning, as well as threats by criminal groups, have particularly impacted their right to learn in a safe environment. After President Daniel Noboa declared on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
