Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Menstrual health literacy is alarmingly low – what you don’t know can harm you

By Sally King, Menstrual Matters Founder & Research Associate in Menstrual Physiology, King's College London
Given that 98% of mammals do not have periods, do you know why humans do?

When I ask my menstrual health workshop participants – including clinicians – there’s usually a lot of shrugging and shaking of heads. If given multiple choice options, most think that periods either “clean the womb” or somehow “help prepare for pregnancy”.

Not only are these beliefs inaccurate, but they also reproduce damaging myths…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Total solar eclipses, while stunning, can damage your eyes if viewed without the right protection
~ ‘Applying for a home felt harder than applying for a job’: NZ private rentals won’t solve need for emergency housing
~ Our survey of the sky is uncovering the secrets of how planets are born
~ Urethral sounding: why some people find it pleasurable to insert objects into their urinary tube
~ A beginner’s guide to the taxes you’ll hear about this election season
~ Rediscovering Gems: British Museum exhibition exposes hypocrisy of new loan agreements for looted objects
~ High levels of PFAS forever chemicals found flowing into River Mersey – new study
~ Paolozzi at 100: exhibition highlights the revolutionary work of Britain’s leading pop artist
~ Canada’s inaction in Gaza marks a failure of its feminist foreign policy
~ Ancient scrolls are being ‘read’ by machine learning — with human knowledge to detect language and make sense of them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter