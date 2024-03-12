Tolerance.ca
A beginner’s guide to the taxes you’ll hear about this election season

By Andy Lymer, Professor of Taxation and Personal Finance, Aston University
National insurance, income tax, VAT, capital gains tax, inheritance tax… it’s easy to get confused about the many different ways we contribute to the cost of running the country. The budget announcement is the key time each year when the government shares its financial plans with us all, and announces changes that may make a tangible difference to what you pay.

But you’ll likely be hearing a lot more about taxes in the coming months – promises to cut or raise them are an easy win (or lose) for politicians in an election year. We may even get at least one “mini-budget”.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
