Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paolozzi at 100: exhibition highlights the revolutionary work of Britain’s leading pop artist

By Blane Savage, Lecturer in MA Creative Media Practice and BA(Hons) New Media Art, University of the West of Scotland
Celebrating 100 years since the birth of Scottish pop artist Sir Eduardo Paolozzi, a new exhibition at Edinburgh’s National Galleries Scotland explores some of the artist’s most popular works.

Eduardo Paolozzi (1927-2005) was a prolific artist most known for his hulking surrealist sculptures. However, his work crossed a range of creative styles including paper collage, lithography, silk screen, textiles, murals and ceramics. Paolozzi’s influence on the 20th century artworld was immense and he helped shape several art movements with his unique insights.

The exhibition features…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Total solar eclipses, while stunning, can damage your eyes if viewed without the right protection
~ ‘Applying for a home felt harder than applying for a job’: NZ private rentals won’t solve need for emergency housing
~ Our survey of the sky is uncovering the secrets of how planets are born
~ Urethral sounding: why some people find it pleasurable to insert objects into their urinary tube
~ Menstrual health literacy is alarmingly low – what you don’t know can harm you
~ A beginner’s guide to the taxes you’ll hear about this election season
~ Rediscovering Gems: British Museum exhibition exposes hypocrisy of new loan agreements for looted objects
~ High levels of PFAS forever chemicals found flowing into River Mersey – new study
~ Canada’s inaction in Gaza marks a failure of its feminist foreign policy
~ Ancient scrolls are being ‘read’ by machine learning — with human knowledge to detect language and make sense of them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter