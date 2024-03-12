Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the Anthropocene’s critics overlook – and why it really should be a new geological epoch

By Simon Turner, Senior Research Fellow in Geography, UCL
Colin Waters, Honorary Professor, Department of Geology, University of Leicester
Jan Zalasiewicz, Professor of Palaeobiology, University of Leicester
Martin J. Head, Professor of Earth Sciences, Brock University
Geologists on an international subcommission recently voted down a proposal to formally recognise that we have entered the Anthropocene, a new geological epoch representing the time when massive, unrelenting human impacts began to overwhelm the Earth’s regulatory systems.

A new epoch needs a start date. The geologists were therefore asked to vote on a proposal to mark the beginning of the Anthropocene using a sharp increase in plutonium traces found in sediment at the bottom of an unusually…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Total solar eclipses, while stunning, can damage your eyes if viewed without the right protection
~ ‘Applying for a home felt harder than applying for a job’: NZ private rentals won’t solve need for emergency housing
~ Our survey of the sky is uncovering the secrets of how planets are born
~ Urethral sounding: why some people find it pleasurable to insert objects into their urinary tube
~ Menstrual health literacy is alarmingly low – what you don’t know can harm you
~ A beginner’s guide to the taxes you’ll hear about this election season
~ Rediscovering Gems: British Museum exhibition exposes hypocrisy of new loan agreements for looted objects
~ High levels of PFAS forever chemicals found flowing into River Mersey – new study
~ Paolozzi at 100: exhibition highlights the revolutionary work of Britain’s leading pop artist
~ Canada’s inaction in Gaza marks a failure of its feminist foreign policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter