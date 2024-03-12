Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pacific Islanders have long drawn wisdom from the Earth, the sky and the waves. Research shows the science is behind them

By Patrick D. Nunn, Professor of Geography, School of Law and Society, University of the Sunshine Coast
Roselyn Kumar, Adjunct Research Fellow in Geography and Social Sciences, University of the Sunshine Coast
We reviewed evidence on traditional knowledge in the Pacific for coping with climate change, and found much of it was scientifically plausible.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
