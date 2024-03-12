Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Confronting the Rising Civilian Toll from Explosive Weapons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The aftermath of an explosion of an intercepted Russian missile on a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 13, 2023. © 2023 Valentyna Polishchuck/Getty Images In late February, I joined youth from 14 countries for a four-day seminar on the rising civilian toll caused by bombing and shelling with explosive weapons in towns and cities during armed conflict. The event was hosted by Mines Action Canada, a co-founder—along with Human Rights Watch—of the International Network on Explosive Weapons (INEW). The Political Declaration on the Protection of Civilians from…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Total solar eclipses, while stunning, can damage your eyes if viewed without the right protection
~ ‘Applying for a home felt harder than applying for a job’: NZ private rentals won’t solve need for emergency housing
~ Our survey of the sky is uncovering the secrets of how planets are born
~ Urethral sounding: why some people find it pleasurable to insert objects into their urinary tube
~ Menstrual health literacy is alarmingly low – what you don’t know can harm you
~ A beginner’s guide to the taxes you’ll hear about this election season
~ Rediscovering Gems: British Museum exhibition exposes hypocrisy of new loan agreements for looted objects
~ High levels of PFAS forever chemicals found flowing into River Mersey – new study
~ Paolozzi at 100: exhibition highlights the revolutionary work of Britain’s leading pop artist
~ Canada’s inaction in Gaza marks a failure of its feminist foreign policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter