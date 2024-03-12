Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rishi Sunak’s plan to redefine extremism is disingenuous – and a threat to democracy

By Alan Greene, Reader in Constitutional Law and Human Rights, University of Birmingham
The laws around protest have rarely been tougher – so we have to wonder why the government is seeking more power by redefining what extremism means.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Undertones: Myanmar’s E-ID system means progress or surveillance?
~ With bitcoin hitting new highs, it’ll likely reach the US$100,000 milestone before 2024 is out
~ Israel-Hamas conflict: Ramadan brings fresh fears of escalation on both Gaza Strip and West Bank
~ Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier: the gangster behind the violence in Haiti who may have political aspirations of his own
~ Brian Mulroney should be recognized for increasing the impact of the Francophonie
~ The ‘Curse of Ham’: how people of faith used a story in Genesis to justify slavery
~ Family unbound: how western society is redefining and assembling families through digital platforms
~ Lagos bans single-use plastics – why I think Nigeria should have taxed them instead
~ National parks teach students about environmental issues in this course
~ What is the Japanese ‘wabi-sabi’ aesthetic actually about? ‘Miserable tea’ and loneliness, for starters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter