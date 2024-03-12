Tolerance.ca
The ‘Curse of Ham’: how people of faith used a story in Genesis to justify slavery

By Paul Ham, Lecturer in narrative history, Sciences Po
According to a report by an independent oversight committee released in March 2024, the Church of England should pay £1bn in reparations – 10 times the previously set amount – to the descendants of slavery.

The report was the start of a “multi-generational response to the appalling evil of transatlantic chattel enslavement”, said…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
