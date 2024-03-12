Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Solar power occupies a lot of space – here’s how to make it more ecologically beneficial to the land it sits on

By Matthew Sturchio, PhD Student in Plant and Ecosystem Ecology, Colorado State University
As societies look for ways to cut greenhouse gas emissions and slow climate change, large-scale solar power is playing a central role. Climate scientists view it as the tool with the greatest potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. In the U.S., the Department of Energy predicts that solar will account for nearly 60% of all new utility-scale electricity-generating capacity installed in 2024.