Yes, sexism among Republican voters helped sink Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign
By Tatishe Nteta, Provost Professor of Political Science and Director of the UMass Amherst Poll, UMass Amherst
Adam Eichen, PhD Student, Political Science, UMass Amherst
Jesse Rhodes, Associate Professor, Political Science, UMass Amherst
Given her strengths and Donald Trump’s vulnerabilities, why did Nikki Haley fail to seriously challenge Trump’s dominant position in the GOP primaries? Sexism is part of the answer.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 12, 2024