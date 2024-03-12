Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Irish families have changed — it’s a shame the constitution won’t be amended to reflect that

By Carmel Hannan, Associate Professor in Sociology, University of Limerick
The Irish electorate has rejected a proposal to formally change the definition of “family” in the constitution. Voters also rejected a second referendum on changing wording about a woman’s “duties in the home”.

The constitution of 1937 states that the family is founded on marriage and that the “State pledges itself to guard with special care the institution of Marriage.” The March 8 referendum proposed changing the constitution to recognise families “whether…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
