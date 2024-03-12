Tolerance.ca
Colonial statues in Africa have been removed, returned and torn down again – why it’s such a complex history

By Sophia Labadi, Professor of Heritage, University of Kent
In 2020, the murder of George Floyd in the US served as a catalyst for the global Black Lives Matter movement. It sparked widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism. It also ignited debates about historical symbols of oppression, such as statues of figures associated with racial injustices.


© The Conversation
