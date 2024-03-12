Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s behind the worldwide shortage of cholera vaccines? For starters, they’re only made by one company

By Edina Amponsah-Dacosta, Research Officer / EIDM Specialist, University of Cape Town
The world’s stockpile of cholera vaccines has run dry, bad news for cholera-ravaged southern Africa. Why is this and what is being done to address vaccine shortages in Africa?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
