Human Rights Observatory

We studied two decades of queer representation on Australian TV, and found some interesting trends

By Damien O'Meara, PhD Candidate, Media and Communications, Swinburne University of Technology
Whitney Monaghan, Lecturer in Communications and Media Studies, Monash University
Television is experiencing a boom of queer representation, and Australian series are no exception. Our new study reveals how trends in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and nonbinary (gender and sexually diverse) scripted stories have developed onscreen over the 2000s and 2010s.

In the 1970s and ‘80s, Australia was considered relatively radical in its representations of gender and sexually diverse people. We’re credited with the first positive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
