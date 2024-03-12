Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Respect and disrespect clash throughout 37 – a brilliant new play exploring Australian Rules Football

By Julie Andrews, Professor and Academic Director (Indigenous Research), La Trobe University
Guernsey number 37 belonged to Aboriginal star football player Adam Goodes when he played for Sydney Swans. Goodes was loved by the AFL and spectators, admired for his skill and leadership for most of his outstanding career. Goodes loved his job and he was a role model for younger generations.

But something went wrong.

It was May 2013, the “Indigenous Round”. Goodes’ team was playing against Collingwood. A 13-year-old Collingwood fan yelled at Goodes and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
