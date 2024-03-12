Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Union Should Adopt Forced Labor Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers make aluminum alloy products on a production line in Jinhu county, Jiangsu province, China, July 19, 2020. © 2020 Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images The links between China’s rapidly expanding car industry and forced labor in the Xinjiang region demonstrate why it is vital for European Union governments to adopt a proposed law banning imports and exports linked to forced labor. EU institutions agreed on a draft version of the law on March 5, and EU governments are scheduled to vote on it on March 13. China’s car imports into the EU are growing exponentially,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
