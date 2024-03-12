Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s restrictive vaping and tobacco policies are fuelling a lucrative and dangerous black market

By James Martin, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Deakin University
David Bright, Professor of Criminology, Deakin University
Black markets tend to attract established organised crime groups, which have the capacity to use violence to enforce contracts, collect debts and threaten competitors.The Conversation


