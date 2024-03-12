Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thai Lawyer Remains ‘Disappeared’ 20 Years on

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A sketch of Somchai Neelapaijit, a prominent Muslim human rights lawyer abducted in Bangkok on March 12, 2004.  © 2015 Prachatai Twenty years ago today, I received a phone call in the middle of the night with the news that my friend and colleague, the prominent human rights lawyer Somchai Neelapaijit, had gone missing. At that time, Somchai was chair of Thailand’s Muslim Lawyers Association and vice-chair of the Human Rights Committee of the Lawyers Council of Thailand. Official investigations established that Somchai was abducted in Bangkok on March 12, 2004, and presumably…


© Human Rights Watch -
