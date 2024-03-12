Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan’s Blasphemy Law Targets Youth on Social Media

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers stand guard outside Multan jail after Junaid Hafeez, a university professor, was sentenced to death for alleged blasphemy, Multan, Pakistan, December 21, 2019. © 2019 Asim Tanveer/AP Photo In Pakistan, a WhatsApp message – even an alleged one – can have deadly consequences. Last week, a court in Gujrat district, Punjab, sentenced a 22-year-old student to death on charges of sharing blasphemous pictures and videos. A 17-year-old student was sentenced to life imprisonment in the same case because Pakistani law prohibits the death sentence for child offenders.…


© Human Rights Watch -
