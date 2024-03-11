Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Archeoastronomy uses the rare times and places of previous total solar eclipses to help us measure history

By Sarah Sadavoy, Assistant Professor, Physics, Engineering Physics & Astronomy, Queen's University, Ontario
In 648 BCE, the Greek poet Archilochus wrote that, “nothing can be surprising any more or impossible or miraculous, now that Zeus, father of the Olympians has made night out of noonday, hiding the light of the gleaming Sun.”

Total solar eclipses have fascinated and terrified people for centuries. Today, we know that total solar eclipses — like the upcoming…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
