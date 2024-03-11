Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Allergen warning: “Vegan” foods may contain milk and eggs

By Silvia Dominguez, Professionnelle de recherche en sciences des aliments, Université Laval
Jérémie Théolier, Professionel de recherche en sciences des aliments, Université Laval
Samuel Godefroy, Professeur titulaire - Sciences des aliments, Université Laval
Vegan foods are considered by most consumers to have no ingredients of animal origin, but they may actually contain milk proteins.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
