Human Rights Observatory

Strange rock formations beneath the Pacific Ocean could change our understanding of the early Earth

By Simon Lamb, Associate Professor in Geophysics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Cornel de Ronde, Principal Scientist, GNS Science
New research comparing the geology of southern Africa with the deep seafloor near New Zealand challenges conventional views of how the planet behaved when it was very young.The Conversation


© The Conversation
