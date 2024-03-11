Tolerance.ca
Intuition is the secret to great acting and many other skills – here’s how to train it

By Valerie van Mulukom, Visiting Lecturer in Psychology, Coventry University
The 2024 Academy Awards recognised several amazing acting performances, including Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of the physicist Robert Oppenheimer, which won him the award for Best Actor. But what is it that drives such peak performances? When an actor fully embodies the character to the extent that it creates an immersive, sustained world of make believe, we say that the actor was acting intuitively.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
