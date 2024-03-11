Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police get budget money for first responder drones – but new tech won’t solve the issues facing UK forces

By John Coxhead, Professor of Policing, Crime prevention, Learning & Innovation, University of East London
At a time when UK taxpayers are contributing record-high levels to public services, there is little to show for it when it comes to police and crime prevention. There are record lows in public confidence in police, and very poor criminal justice outcomes.

This is due to a lack of investment in recruiting, retaining, training and deploying the best people in policing. But instead of earmarking more money for these, the government has announced £230…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
