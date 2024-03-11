Tolerance.ca
Sitting is bad for your health and exercise doesn’t seem to offset the harmful effects

By Daniel Bailey, Senior Lecturer in Sport, Health and Exercise Sciences, Brunel University London
Advances in technology in recent decades have obviated the need and desire for humans to move. Many of the world’s population sit for long periods throughout the day, whether in front of a computer at work or in front of a TV at home. Given that the human body is made to move, all this sitting is clearly bad for our health. A new study from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), confirmed this – and then some.

Read complete article

© The Conversation -
