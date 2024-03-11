Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media continues to censor women’s health posts as pornography – and it may cause serious harm

By Fiona Woollard, Professor of Philosophy, University of Southampton
What’s the difference between men’s nipples and women’s? How about men’s pubic hair and women’s?

Well, on social media, at least, the difference seems to be that women’s nipples and pubic hair are considered pornographic and subject to censorship – no matter what the context. Even if it’s a social media post about health issues, such as periods and breast cancer.

Over the last few years, there have been numerous reports of censorship of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Syria violence intensifying, heavy weapons threat in Myanmar, justice call for Thai lawyer
~ UPDATING LIVE: Civilians in Israel and Palestine 'cannot be abandoned', says top UN official on sexual violence in conflict
~ Strange rock formations beneath the Pacific Ocean could change our understanding of the early Earth
~ Intuition is the secret to great acting and many other skills – here’s how to train it
~ Police get budget money for first responder drones – but new tech won’t solve the issues facing UK forces
~ Women in Formula One: how the sport is trying to redress its longstanding lack of support for female drivers and staff
~ How urbanisation – and Hinduisation – is stripping India’s indigenous communities of their cultural heritage
~ Sitting is bad for your health and exercise doesn’t seem to offset the harmful effects
~ The next pandemic? It’s already here for Earth’s wildlife
~ Venezuelan migrants are boosting economic growth in South America, says research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter