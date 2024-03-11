Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mother’s little helper: interviews with Australian women show a complex relationship with alcohol

By Maree Patsouras, PhD Candidate, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Cassandra Wright, Senior Research Fellow in Alcohol and other Drugs, Menzies School of Health Research
Emmanuel Kuntsche, Director of the Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Gabriel Caluzzi, Research Fellow, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Sandra Kuntsche, Associate Professor Family Therapy and Systemic Research, La Trobe University
Men and women often drink alcohol differently. This is especially the case for women who juggle both paid work and motherhood.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Syria violence intensifying, heavy weapons threat in Myanmar, justice call for Thai lawyer
~ UPDATING LIVE: Civilians in Israel and Palestine 'cannot be abandoned', says top UN official on sexual violence in conflict
~ Strange rock formations beneath the Pacific Ocean could change our understanding of the early Earth
~ Intuition is the secret to great acting and many other skills – here’s how to train it
~ Police get budget money for first responder drones – but new tech won’t solve the issues facing UK forces
~ Women in Formula One: how the sport is trying to redress its longstanding lack of support for female drivers and staff
~ How urbanisation – and Hinduisation – is stripping India’s indigenous communities of their cultural heritage
~ Sitting is bad for your health and exercise doesn’t seem to offset the harmful effects
~ The next pandemic? It’s already here for Earth’s wildlife
~ Venezuelan migrants are boosting economic growth in South America, says research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter