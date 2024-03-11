Mother’s little helper: interviews with Australian women show a complex relationship with alcohol
By Maree Patsouras, PhD Candidate, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Cassandra Wright, Senior Research Fellow in Alcohol and other Drugs, Menzies School of Health Research
Emmanuel Kuntsche, Director of the Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Gabriel Caluzzi, Research Fellow, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Sandra Kuntsche, Associate Professor Family Therapy and Systemic Research, La Trobe University
Men and women often drink alcohol differently. This is especially the case for women who juggle both paid work and motherhood.
- Monday, March 11, 2024