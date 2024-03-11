We looked at all the recent evidence on mobile phone bans in schools – this is what we found
By Marilyn Campbell, Professor, School of Early Childhood & Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Elizabeth J Edwards, Associate Professor in Education, The University of Queensland
Our study suggests the evidence for banning mobile phones in schools is weak when you look at the impact on academic results, student wellbeing and cyberbullying.
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 11, 2024