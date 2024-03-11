Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental workload: how can we prevent our brains from overheating?

By Stéphane Perrey, Professeur des Universités en Physiologie de l'Exercice / Neurosciences Intégratives, Directeur Unité Recherche EuroMov Digital Health in Motion, Université de Montpellier
Despite being a central concept in the digital age, mental workload remains difficult to define and study in real-life situations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
